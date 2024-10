We’re celebrating our 20th year of 97X Next Big Thing and it’s the perfect time to look back at the previous 19 years of shows. Relive all your favorite Next Big Thing moments featuring photos and videos from Twenty One Pilots, My Chemical Romance, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, The Black Keys, Paramore, Cage The Elephant, The Lumineers and more! Reliving the past 19 years of 97X Next Big Thing history!

© 2022 Cox Media Group