Hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30, but the names of the storms have already been determined.
Here are some tips on what you should do for hurricane season.
Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 2024 will be an above-normal season for storms.
The World Meteorological Organization and the National Hurricane Center released the names that will be used when an Atlantic storm reaches hurricane status. Here are the names that you can expect to see in 2024. They are used in a six-year rotation, but if it would be inappropriate to reuse a name, it will be retired.
As Tropical Storm Ophelia dumped rain on North Carolina and caused flooding near the Atlantic coast, a police chief helped save an animal’s life.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden landed in Florida on Saturday afternoon to survey the damage left behind from the Category 3 hurricane that made landfall earlier this week.
Now that Hurricane Idalia has moved out of Florida and is on the way to the Atlantic, those who were in the middle of the wind and surges have to pick up the pieces.
How will you cope? Authorities and mental health professionals offer these tips. There is the rush to prepare, the nervous anticipation, the unsettling period during the storm, the loss of property, scavenging gas, or just living without power for a few days.
