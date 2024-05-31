The Latest From The Hurricane Experts

NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season

Hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said 2024 will be an above-normal season for storms.

Photos: 2024 hurricane names

The World Meteorological Organization and the National Hurricane Center released the names that will be used when an Atlantic storm reaches hurricane status. Here are the names that you can expect to see in 2024. They are used in a six-year rotation, but if it would be inappropriate to reuse a name, it will be retired.

Hurricane Idalia: How to help

Now that Hurricane Idalia has moved out of Florida and is on the way to the Atlantic, those who were in the middle of the wind and surges have to pick up the pieces.

Outside of the House

Inside of the House

Evacuation and Insurance

Tips for coping with the stress after a hurricane

How will you cope? Authorities and mental health professionals offer these tips. There is the rush to prepare, the nervous anticipation, the unsettling period during the storm, the loss of property, scavenging gas, or just living without power for a few days.

