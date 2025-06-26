Elysian Space Dust IPA presents St. Pete Grungefest! A FREE show taking you back to a time when flannel was king! Experience the sounds of Seattle with some of Florida’s best tribute bands including Nirvanna – a tribute to Nirvana, In a Nutshell – a tribute to Alice in Chains and Still Alive – a tribute to Pearl Jam!

FREE TICKETS!

Don’t miss this show, Friday, August 8th at Jannus Live! It’s a FREE show, but you do need a ticket. You can get yours right now by stopping by any of the locations listed below and asking the bartender! While you’re there, enjoy a Elysian Space Dust IPA!

WIN VIP TICKETS!

Here’s your chance not only to get into the show, but watch it from the balcony vip area! Join us on National IPA Day, Thursday August 7th at the following locations for your chance to win VIP tickets to the show.

Thursday, August 7th

(6-7p) Sloppy Joe’s, 10650 Gulf Blvd in Treasure Island

(6-7p) Niagara Tap, 11950 Seminole Blvd in Largo

(8:30-9:30p) Five Bucks Drinkery, 247 Central Ave N. in St. Petersburg

(8:30-9:30p) Harbor Bar, 840 Main Street in Safety Harbor

