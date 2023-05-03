It’s the Achieva Up Close Summer! All summer long, Achieva Credit Union is giving you the chance to score up close experiences with your favorite bands! Just listen to 97X each week for a new opportunity and the details on how to win! You could win passes into 97X Green Room acoustic performances, special VIP packages or tickets to the hottest shows of the summer!

Want to experience the 97X Green Room with 100 Gecs? You could be up front for an exclusive, acoustic set inside the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage. Join us at Achieva Credit Union, on Drew Street in Clearwater this Monday from 5:30 til 6:30pm. We’ll giveaway a pair of passes every 5 minutes!

Monday, May 8 (5:30-6:30p) - Achieva Credit Union 2201 Drew St. Clearwater, FL 33765

More details on all the amazing experiences coming soon!

