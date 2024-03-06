97X EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT

Cox Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In accordance with the FCC's EEO regulations, any organization that distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refers job seekers to employers may request that it be provided notice of this station's job vacancies as they occur.

If your organization would like to be notified of such vacancies, please contact Diana Valenzuela-Hidalgo at Cox Media Group, 11300 4th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL  33716.

Each organization that wishes to be given notice of job vacancies must provide its name, mailing address, e-mail address (if applicable), telephone number, and contact person, and identify the category or categories of vacancies of which it requests notice. (An organization may request notice of all vacancies).

