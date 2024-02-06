Trump not immune to prosecution in 2020 election interference case, appeals court rules

Donald Trump Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump prepares to deliver remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Mario Tama/Getty Images, File)

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution on charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump, who faces charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol, had argued that he is immune from prosecution because the charges stem from conduct that fell within his official responsibilities as president. Special counsel Jack Smith has said that the president is not entitled to absolute immunity and that, regardless, the actions he’s alleged to have taken fall far outside his official job duties, The Associated Press reported.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday sided with Smith on Tuesday, finding that Trump is not immune to prosecution.

“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the panel said. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution.”

Check back for more on this developing story.





