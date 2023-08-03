Trump to appear in court over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Donald Trump Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images, File)

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon after a grand jury indicted him on charges of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

>> Read more trending news

Trump is expected to appear in a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. at 4 p.m., The New York Times reported.

Trump decries charges he calls politically motivated, ‘concocted’

Update 10:15 a.m. EDT Aug. 3: The former president denied wrongdoing in a social media post ahead of his expected appearance in court on Thursday, writing that “Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of ‘Justice.’”

“Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democratic Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself,” he wrote in the post. Later, he added, “SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!”

Original report: In a 45-page indictment, authorities laid out the charges against the former president. They accused him of carrying out three criminal conspiracies in an attempt to stay in power, including one aimed at delaying the Jan. 6, 2021, certification of electoral votes.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing, framing the investigation as one of several politically motivated stunts.

Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights. He is the only one to face charges so far in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of the events leading to the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol, although the indictment also refers to six unindicted co-conspirators believed to have plotted with Trump to help him stay in power.

Trump’s arraignment on Thursday comes weeks after appeared in court to face allegations that he mishandled classified documents that he had taken with him from the White House and that he tried to hide them from authorities.

The former president also faces charges in New York, where prosecutors have accused him of falsifying business records as part of a hush-money scheme aimed at influencing the 2016 presidential election. The state’s attorney general, Letitia James, has also sued Trump, members of his family and his Trump Organization, accusing them of fraud.

Officials in Georgia are also investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn Biden’s 2020 election win.