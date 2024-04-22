2024 Tampa Pig Jig

Tampa Bay’s premier philanthropic community event, the Tampa Pig Jig, will welcome three-time CMA-Award-winning superstar Dierks Bentley to Julian B. Lane Park on Saturday, October 19. American rock band The Revivalists, southern country duo Muscadine Bloodline, ACM-nominated band The Cadillac Three, and young breakout Country star Greylan James round out the all-star lineup.

The event, presented by RIPA, Valley Bank, and Baldwin Risk Partners, donates proceeds to NephCure, supporting its mission to find treatment and a cure for Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome.

The Tampa Pig Jig, named Best Charity Event by Tampa Magazine, has become a favorite fall event, combining live music, games, a silent auction, and delicious food and drinks into one fun-filled day.

Discounted Early Bird Tickets for General Admission are available now (Early Bird expires 8/25/24).

For the first time in event history, tickets to the Whitney Logistics Premium Lounge are being made available for public sale. This exclusive area includes access to the Whitney Logistics Premium Lounge with all-you-can-eat and drink all day long, a full-service bar, private bathrooms, and exclusive sponsor experiences. Plus, you’ll have access to a reserved viewing area directly in front of the Pig Jig stage!

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to TampaPigJig.com.

Ticket presale Tuesday, April 23 at 10 AM - Thursday, April 25 at 11:59 PM

Use presale code 97X

Get your tickets here!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group