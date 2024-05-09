Michelob Ultra Copa America

It’s one of the biggest events in soccer and it’s happening on American soil for the first time in eight years! It’s Copa America 2024 and Michelob Ultra has your tickets to the biggest matches in Orlando and Miami! Just visit any of the participating locations listed below or wherever you enjoy Michelob Ultra and scan the QR code to enter! You’ll win tickets to an upcoming match, a gift card for hotel and spending cash courtesy of Michelob Ultra, the official beer sponsor of Copa America USA 2024!

Copa Watch Parties!

Join Michelob Ultra for the ultimate Copa America Watch Parties! We’ll have the matches on the big screen along with sampling and Michelob Ultra specials! Compete in games and win great prizes and you could win a pair of tickets to an upcoming Copa America 2024 game in Orlando or Miami!

Cinco Soccer Watch Parties (5305 E. Henry Ave in Tampa)

Saturday, June 22nd (Fun starts at 8:15 / Match at 9p) –Mexico vs. Jamaica

Saturday, June 29th (Fun starts at 7:15 / Match at 8p) – Argentina vs. Peru

Monday, July 1st (Fun starts at 8:15 / Match at 9p) – USA vs. Uruguay

Scan the QR Code at these locations:

LocationAddress
Hattrick’s107 S. Franklin St, Tampa
Cinco Soccer5305 E. Henry Ave, Tampa
Riveter’s2301 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
Salty Shamrock6186 N. US Hwy 41, Apollo Beach
Duke’s Brewhouse2212 James L Redman Pkwy, Plant City
Thomas P’s12836 Henderson Rd, Tampa
Prime Time Sports Grill14404 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa
O’Briens15435 N. Dale Mabry, Tampa

