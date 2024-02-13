Recall alert: Fratelli Beretta recalls charcuterie meat over possible under-processing

Recalled: Fratella Beretta USA, Inc. is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat meat charcuterie products containing Coppa that may be under-processed. (USDA)

WASHINGTON — Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat meat charcuterie products containing coppa that may be under-processed.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release issued on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said that under-processed products manufactured by the Mount Olive, New Jersey, business may have caused possible contamination with foodborne pathogens.

The ready-to-eat coppa products have various best-by dates, the FSIS said.

Coppa is a cut of ham that comes from the shoulder of a pig, according to the World Charcuterie Awards website.

The products subject to the nationwide recall bear establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package, the FSIS said. The items were shipped to distributor and retail locations nationwide.

#Alert Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Charcuterie Meat Products Due to Possible Under Processing https://t.co/USyFUj1MH4 — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) February 13, 2024

FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of salmonella, the USDA said.

That prompted Fratelli Beretta’s recall on Jan. 3 January of about 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat items due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to Monday’s news release, FSIS determined that the product subject to the recall may be under-processed.

“Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample that tested positive for salmonella is related to the outbreak,” the FSIS said in its news release.

Consumers who have bought the recalled products are urged not to eat them. They should either be thrown away or returned to the point of sale, the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Busseto Foods public relations spokesperson Marco Lastrico at 917-634-1685 or m.lastrico@barabinousa.com. Customers can also contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.

©2023 Cox Media Group