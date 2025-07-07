Recall alert: Costco announces recalls on more than a dozen of items

FILE PHOTO: Costco has compiled a list of products that were sold at its stores that are under recall.

Costco is alerting its customers to several recalls involving products sold in the warehouse stores or directly to consumers via its Costco Next program.

The recalls go as far back as January.

Here is a list of the items that are currently under recall, the reason and what you can do if you have the products.

Anker Power Bank, model A1257, sold by Costco Next. The power banks have a potential issue with their lithium-ion batteries. The recalled banks came in 10K or 22.5W versions. You will need to enter the serial number of the battery pack on this page. If the power bank was part of the recall, you will get information on how to dispose of it, and directions on how to take a photo of the recalled device, showing the model, serial number, product name, and the word “recall” written on it in permanent marker, among other information. You will have to confirm the power pack’s disposal.

Anker PowerCore 10000, model A1263, sold between June 1, 2016, and December 31, 2022, has been recalled because the batteries can overheat. To verify if your power bank has been recalled, click here. You will have to take a photo of the recalled battery pack, showing the model, serial number, and “recalled” written in permanent marker, among other information. For more information, contact Anker by phone at 800-988-7973 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, weekdays, by email or online.

Danby U-Shaped Window Air Conditioners have been recalled because they may allow mold to grow. They have model number DAC080B6IWDB-6. If you have the recalled air conditioners, you should contact Midea at 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, visit the company’s website or send an email. You can also take it back to Costco for a refund.

Midea had a separate recall alert for U-Shaped Window Air Conditioners with item numbers 1572673, 1657921, 1677429, 1768985, 2677450 and/or 2677429. For more information, you can call Midea at 888-345-0256 or visit the company’s website.

Michelin has recalled some Agilis CrossClimate C-Metric tires have been recalled. They are the 185/60R 15C size. The size can be found on the sidewall of the tires. Chunks of the rubber may come off the shoulder block, the company said. The tires will be changed and replaced with an equivalent model for free, including mounting and balancing, through July 1, 2026. If you are unable to get them changed, contact Michelin Consumer Care at 888-971-3801.

Bridgestone recalled some of its Blizzak 6 tires in size 235-40R19 that were made between June 2, 2024, and June 22, 2024. They have TIN 1VR100W122224, 1VR100W122324 or 1VR100W122424. If you have the recalled tires, you will be able to have them replaced for free, including mounting and balancing. To find a Bridgestone dealer, click here. For more information call 800-847-3272.

BowFlex 552 adjustable dumbbells were recalled by Johnson Health Tech Trading. You should stop using the weights and return them to Costco for a refund.

Topo Chico Mineral Water was recalled by its parent company, Coca-Cola. The recall only affected select Costco locations in Texas and Louisiana. The beverage could be contaminated with Pseudomonas. The recall affects only Topo Chico with lot code #13A2541. It can be returned to Costco for a refund. If you have questions about this recall, call Coca-Cola at 800-Get-Coke

Fresh & Ready has recalled several ready-to-eat sandwiches and sides sold at select Costco locations in Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington. They had a use-by date of 5/11/25. The following sandwiches were recalled during the May 13 recall campaign: Turkey Bacon Club (item number 1651757), Turkey and Cheese Sandwich on Multigrain (item number 1013849), Garlic Pesto Salad (item number 1013844), Ham and Cheese Sandwich on Multigrain (item number 1013852), Turkey and Cheese Croissant (item number 1651759) and Egg Salad Sandwich (1653781). If you have questions about this recall, contact the company at 855-424-8390 or by email.

Igloo has recalled its 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Coolers, which were sold at Costco from January 2020 to January 2025. It was item number 1356922. The coolers were made before 2024 and have a date code of 2023 or earlier. For more information, visit Igloo’s website or contact the company at 888-943-5182.

Shark/Ninja has recalled two of its Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker + Air Fryers. They have item numbers 2297950 or 3297950 or model numbers OP305CO or OP350CO. If you have the recalled appliances, call Shark/Ninja at 888-370-1733 or contact the company by email, or online.

Segway recalled its Ninebot Electric Kickscooter Max G30LP (Costco item number 1567456). The folding mechanism can fail. Contact Segway for a free maintenance kit online, by email or by calling 800-914-6110.

Sublue recalled its Underwater Scooters that came in either blue or white because of an issue with their batteries. The battery pack can overheat and ignite. The recalled underwater scooters were model numbers MIXAW01, MIXAB01 and MIXSB01. For more information, visit Sublue’s website, email the company or call 855-206-8698.

Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion medication, made by LNK International, was recalled. The recall only affects a specific lot: P140082 and was due to potential foreign material contamination. If you have the recalled medication, you should return it to Costco for a refund.

