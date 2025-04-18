Recall alert: Ford recalls 123K vehicles due to brake issue

FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 125,000 vehicles.

Ford has recalled more than 123,000 vehicles due to an issue with the brakes.

The brake master cylinder may allow fluid to leak onto the brake booster, which can make the brakes not function correctly, causing the driver to need a larger space to stop, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects some 2017 to 2018 F-150s, Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators.

Dealers will replace the back master cylinder and if the original one leaked, they will also replace the brake booster.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after April 28, but can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The internal recall number is 25S37.

