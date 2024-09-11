Recall alert: 32K Jeeps recalled over instrument panel issue

Jeep close-up and trademark logo.

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Chrysler recalled 32,863 Jeeps because of an issue with the SUV's instrument panel. (wolterke - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 32,860 Jeeps are being recalled because of an issue with the SUV’s instrument panel.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall that affects some 2020 through 2024 Gladiators and 2018 through 2024 Wranglers.

The SUVs’ instrument panel cluster may short-circuit and fail.

Dealers will replace the panel for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled Jeeps will get letters after Oct. 3, but they can call Chrysler directly at 800-853-1403. The internal recall number is 30B.

