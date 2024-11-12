Feds open probe over engine failures in 1.4 million Hondas, Acuras

NHTSA investigation FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has opened a probe into engine failures in 1.4 million Honda and Acura vehicles. (JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation after reports that engines can fail in more than a million Honda and Acura vehicles.

The inquiry is looking at 2016 through 2020 Honda Pilot and Acura MDX, 2018 through 2020 Honda Odyssey and Acura TLX, and 2017 to 2019 Honda Ridgeline, The Associated Press reported. In all, more than 1.4 million vehicles are part of the investigation, the agency said.

The connecting rod bearings on vehicles with 3.5-liter V6 engines can fail and cause the engine to stop working.

This isn’t the first time the issue has been included in an alert. Honda recalled 250,000 vehicles last November to fix the issue.

The NHTSA Office of Defects Investigation will look at how bad the problem is with vehicles that were not part of that recall. The agency said it has had 173 reports of engine failures. One involved a crash.

“All 173 VOQs display failures that have characteristics consistent with those addressed in recall 23V-751 but are out of the scope of the recall,” the NHTSA said.

Honda said it will cooperate with the NHTSA, the AP reported.

