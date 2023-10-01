Danny Glover will play Santa Claus in upcoming film, ‘The Naughty Nine’

Danny Glover: The veteran actor will play Santa Claus in an upcoming Disney movie, "Naughty Nine." (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Danny Glover is switching suits, changing from Roger Murtaugh’s police uniform to the red robes of Santa Claus.

>> Read more trending news

The “Lethal Weapon” actor, 77, will play Jolly Old St. Nick in the upcoming Disney original movie “The Naughty Nine,” Entertainment Weekly reported. The holiday heist film will show Glover portraying a slimmer version of Kris Kringle, according to the entertainment news website.

The movie will make its debut on the Disney Channel on Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST and will be on Disney+ the following day for a Thanksgiving Day streaming premiere, Entertainment Weekly reported.

According to Deadline, the “Naughty Nine” features a mischievous fifth-grader named Andy, played by Winslow Fegley. The boy learns on Christmas morning that he did not have a present from Santa and decides that he must be on his “naughty list.”

The boy recruits eight other people on the naughty list and they head to Santa’s Village at the North Pole to claim presents they believe they deserve to have.

There is, of course, a moral and a happy ending.

According to an official plot description, Glover’s character is described as “a wise and imposing figure with a twinkle of humor who is always one step ahead of Andy,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

©2023 Cox Media Group