’Tis the season: Hallmark Channel unveils 2023 Christmas movie lineup

For people who enjoy Christmas movies, it is time to read the following list -- and check it twice.

Hallmark announced its 40-movie holiday slate on Tuesday, Variety reported. Thirty one of the films will air on Hallmark’s Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, with nine more features on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas.

The annual television movie event begins on Oct. 20, the online entertainment website reported.

This year’s releases include romance films like “Checkin’ It Twice,” “Never Been Chris’d” and “Holiday Hotline,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Hallmark Movies Now, the company’s streaming service, will give subscribers early access to two of the new premieres a week before their network debut, Variety reported.

Here is this year’s lineup. All times are 8 p.m. ET/PT unless noted otherwise.

Countdown to Christmas

Oct. 20 -- “Checkin’ It Twice”

Oct. 21 -- “Where Are You, Christmas?”

Oct. 22 -- “Under The Christmas Sky”

Oct. 27 -- “Christmas By Design”

Oct 28 -- “Mystic Christmas”

Oct. 29 -- “Joyeux Noel”

Nov. 3 -- “Flipping For Christmas”

Nov. 4 -- “Never Been Chris’d”

Nov. 5 -- “The Santa Summit”

Nov. 10 -- “Everything Christmas”

Nov. 11 -- “Christmas Island”

Nov. 12 -- “A Heidelberg Holiday”

Nov. 17 -- “Navigating Christmas”

Nov. 18 -- “A Merry Scottish Christmas”

Nov. 19 -- “Holiday Hotline”

Nov. 23 -- “Catch Me If You Claus”

Nov. 24 -- “Letters To Santa” - 6 p.m. ET/PT

Nov. 24 -- “Holiday Road”

Nov. 25 -- “Christmas In Notting Hill” (6 p.m. ET/PT)

Nov. 25 -- “Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up”

Nov. 26 -- “Our Christmas Mural” (6 p.m. ET/PT)

Nov. 26 -- “A Biltmore Christmas”

Dec. 1 -- “My Norwegian Holiday”

Dec. 2 -- “A Not So Royal Christmas”

Dec. 3 -- “Christmas With A Kiss”

Dec. 8 -- “Magic In Mistletoe”

Dec. 9 -- “Christmas On Cherry Lane”

Dec. 10 -- “Round And Round”

Dec. 15 -- “The Secret Gift Of Christmas”

Dec. 16 -- “Sealed With A List”

Dec. 17 -- “Friends & Family Christmas”

Miracles of Christmas

Oct. 26 -- “Ms. Christmas Comes To Town”

Nov. 2 -- “My Christmas Guide”

Nov. 9 -- “Mystery On Mistletoe Lane”

Nov. 16 -- “A World Record Christmas”

Nov. 22 -- “A Season For Family”

Nov. 30 -- “Time For Her To Come Home For Christmas”

Dec. 7 -- “To All A Good Night”

Dec. 14 -- “Heaven Down Here”

Dec. 21 -- “A Miracle In Bethlehem, PA”

