Comcast agrees to $117.5M settlement in data breach case

FILE PHOTO: Comcast has agreed to a settlement in a lawsuit over a data breach.

Comcast customers may be eligible for a portion of a $117.5 million settlement stemming from a cybersecurity incident dating back to 2023.

The settlement was reached in the case of Hasson v. Comcast Cable Communications LLC, where a customer said that the cable giant was responsible for damages and time spent needing to get identity theft protection after hackers took usernames, passwords, and other information, including birthdates and the last four digits of Social Security numbers, according to CNET.

About 36 million customers were affected.

If your information was taken, you should have received a letter on or around Dec. 18, 2023, alerting you to the incident, and you can now make a claim as part of the settlement.

Claims can be submitted on the settlement website, where people can also opt out of being included.

The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 14. But if you decide to exclude yourself or object to the settlement, you only have until June 1 to do so.

A judge still has to approve the settlement. A hearing is scheduled for July 7.

For more information, click here.

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