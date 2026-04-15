American Airlines to install electronic boarding gates after pilot program takes off

Electronic gates
Electronic gates American Airlines is installing electric boarding gates at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport this year. (American Airlines)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

American Airlines is rolling out new technology to help people board their flights.

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The airline is launching electronic boarding gates at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the airline’s largest hub, this summer.

The move comes after the company called last year’s pilot program a success.

It is the first airline to use dormakaba electronic boarding gates at a major U.S. hub, American said.

They will be used at the new DFW Terminal C Pier Expansion and Terminal A, the company said.

The electronic gates, which will feature touchscreens to guide passengers on how to operate them, will allow people to scan their boarding passes and open the gate once the pass is validated.

According to American Airlines, the new electronic gates will regulate boarding, reducing congestion and backup on the jet bridge.

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