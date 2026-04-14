Cereal for Summer

Summer is a time to grow, learn, and play – but for children across our community, summer is a time where daily school meals stop and hunger begins. With 1 in 4 children in our area not sure where their next meal will come from, Cereal for Summer can keep kids nourished and active during the summer months. Your gift today can give a child in need a full week of summer adventure and the possibility of a healthier future.

Thanks to the generous support of the Florida Dairy Farmers, every dollar you give will be matched—up to $10,000—doubling your impact. Together, we’re providing not just cereal but its perfect pair, milk, for a balanced, nutritious start to the day.

Click here for more info!

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