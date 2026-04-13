Gas prices: Where are the lowest and highest in the U.S.?

Driver man holds one dollar end empty wallet against the background of a fuel nozzle in the gas tank.
Rising gas prices FILE PHOTO: How much are you paying to fill your car? (Dmitriy - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you’ve filled up your gas tank recently, the price at the pump may come as a shock as the cost of a tank of gas ticks higher and higher and higher.

Read more trending news

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.125, according to AAA.

People living in the western part of the country, as well as Alaska, Hawaii, Illinois, and Washington, D.C., are paying the most on average, from $4.282 to $5.893 a gallon.

The cheapest gas is in the central part of the U.S. and Georgia, where the average is between $3.443 and $3.763.

California is where gas is the most expensive at $5.893 a gallon.

Oklahoma is where gas is the cheapest at $3.443 a gallon.

Premium gas briefly crested the $5 mark on April 12 at $5.003, but it went back to $4.996 on Monday.

A year ago at this time, the average cost for a gallon of regular was nearly a dollar cheaper at $3.189.

We still haven’t hit a record, and have just under a dollar to reach the $5.016 a gallon benchmark, which occurred on June 14, 2022.

Diesel is even more expensive, averaging $5.652 a gallon, but it hasn’t broken the record of $5.816 set on June 19, 2022.

Latest consumer headlines:

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!