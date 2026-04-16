AMC Stubs A-List price increases

AMC movie theater
Price increase FILE PHOTO: The price of AMC Stubs A-List is going up. (Ian Dewar/IanDewarPhotography - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AMC Stubs A-List members will be paying more to see a movie.

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AMC Theaters announced it will increase the price of the program by $2 to $29.99 a month, Variety reported.

The price hike goes into effect on July 15, according to The Independent.

The program allows subscribers to see up to four movies a week in any format, including IMAX and Dolby. They also get free popcorn and fountain drink upgrades and a $5 for every $50 spent.

Stubs-A-List launched in 2018, with subscribers paying $19.95 a month for up to 3 movies a week.

AMC made the announcement at the CinemaCon trade show.

It is the program’s first increase since last May.

The company also has other frequent-viewer programs, including its free tier, Insider, and the Premiere level at $17.99 plus tax annually.

AMC’s competitor, Regal Cinemas, offers a similar program called Regal Unlimited at $25.99 a month, but it can be as high as $29.99 depending on the ticket price at your main theater. Alamo Drafthouse offers its Season Pass to see a movie a day, priced from $9.99 to $29.99 depending on how many films you are entitled to. Cinemark Movie Club is about $11.99 a month, depending on location, and MoviePass, a credit-based program good for several theater chains, is just over $10 a month for the annual plan.

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