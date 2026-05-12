Clean Earth Systems presents 97X Next Big Thing Legends - Yellowcard, September 4th at the BayCare Sound in Clearwater! From their start in Jacksonville to the 97X Next Big Thing 3 stage and countless 97X Green Rooms, Yellowcard are 97X Legends! They’ll be joined onstage by Waterparks and Dylan Cotrone!

Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am

Although they performed at NBT3 at the old Coachman Park, this will be Yellowcard’s first show at the BayCare Sound in Clearwater. This amazing amphitheater features reserved and lawn seating with amazing views of the water. Shows conclude with an unforgettable sunset behind the stage. Get all the information about the venue, including what you can and cannot bring, where to park, and more here

Local Business owner and philanthropist, Steph Pettit, has been a huge supporter of 97X and other local charities. He believes in giving back to the community. We are proud to introduce the Steph Pettit Legends Award. We’d like to honor someone who makes a real difference in the lives of others, someone who deserves to be called a legend! Get more details here

Want FREE tickets and experiences? Check back for more details!

Check out our history of 97X concerts in Tampa Bay. From 97X Next Big Thing 1 back in 2001 to last year’s NBT Legends Cage The Elephant, it’s been 26 years of memorable moments and unforgettable performances.

©2026 Cox Media Group