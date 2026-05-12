The Steph Pettit Legends Award celebrates individuals in our community who go above and beyond to make Tampa Bay a better place.

For nearly 15 years, local business owner and philanthropist Steph Pettit has proudly supported 97X and the live music community because he believes music has the power to bring people together and create meaningful connections. Beyond his support of 97X, Steph has made a lasting impact through his generosity and commitment to giving back to the community he believes in—including major philanthropic support of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, his alma mater, Commonwealth University—Bloomsburg, and numerous charitable causes throughout Tampa Bay.

Inspired by Steph’s spirit of community, generosity, and service, we’re recognizing one outstanding individual who is making a real difference in the lives of others.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognized as the Steph Pettit Legends Award winner, submit your nomination below and tell us what makes them a legend.

One honoree will be selected to receive VIP treatment at 97X Next Big Thing Legends and will be recognized during the show.