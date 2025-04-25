Clean Earth Systems presents 97X Next Big Thing Legends, Cage the Elephant, September 17th at beautiful BayCare Sound in Clearwater! For the first time in six years, the Grammy Award winning band will make their way to Tampa Bay for an unforgettable show at the Baycare Sound in Clearwater with special guests Dexter and the Moonrocks and Girl Tones.

Tickets go onsale this Friday at 10am! Get your tickets here!

Want free tickets and experiences? You know we got you! Check back soon for more details.

Cage The Elephant are not only 97X Next Big Thing Legends, they’re 97X royalty. They performed at three consecutive 97X Next Big Things (2009, 2010 and 2011 – Link to the individual nbt pages), they’ve played acoustically at multiple 97X Green Rooms and gave Tampa Bay a FREE show with the 97X Shindig back 2015. Check out these videos and relive some of the band’s history with 97X.

©2025 Cox Media Group