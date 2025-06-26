Nutrl is giving you the opportunity to see Cage The Elephant Back To Back! You’ll fly out to LA to see Cage open for Oasis at the Rose Bowl and then you’ll have front row tickets to see them September 17th at the Baycare Sound in Clearwater! It’s Cage the Elephant Back to Back presented by Nutrl.

Register for the Flyaway!

Just visit any of the participating locations listed below and scan the QR code on the Cage the Elephant poster to enter. Winner will get roundtrip airfare to LA, hotel accommodations, tickets to the show and front row tickets to the Clearwater show! It’s the ultimate prize for any Cage the Elephant fan.

Nutrl…Keep it tasty!

Win Free Tickets to See Cage The Elephant!

Nutrl is also giving fans the opportunity to win FREE tickets to see Cage The Elephant at their show at the Baycare Sound in Clearwater on September 17th. Just join us at one of the Nutrl Ticket Drops listed below. We’ll giveaway a pair of tickets every 15 minutes while we’re there!

Sunday, August 10 (2-3p) – Thirsty First, 515 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Sunday, August 17 (2-3p) – Skinny’s, 13228 US-19 Hudson

Saturday, August 23 (4-5p) – Eddies, 9685 Bay Pines Blvd St. Petersburg

Sunday, August 24 (2-3p) – Harbor Bar, 840 Main Street Safety Harbor

Saturday, August 30 (4-5p) – Whiskey Wings, 26210 US-19 N Clearwater

Sunday, August 31 (2-3p) – Localz, 1 Beach Dr. SE#41 St. Petersburg

Saturday, September 6 (4-5p) – Trinity Sports Bar, 3523 Little Rd New Port Richey

Saturday, September 13 (4-5p) – Hurricane Eddies, 483 Manadalay Ave. Ste 118 Clearwater Beach

