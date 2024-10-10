UPDATE: Hurricane Milton downgraded to a Category 2 storm

10PM UPDATE

Hurricane Milton made landfall after 8:30pm on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, and has since weakened to a Category 2 hurricane as it continues to move across Florida.

After forming Saturday as a tropical storm, it intensified quickly to Cat 5, and moved between Cat 5 and Cat 4 before weakening to Cat 3 Wednesday.

As of 10pm, the storm was moving east-northeast at 16mph, with sustained winds maxing at 110mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

Florida west coast from Bonita Beach northward to Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay

Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward to Ponte Vedra Beach

A hurricane watch has been issued for the following:

Dry Tortugas

Lake Okeechobee

Florida west coast from Chokoloskee to south of Bonita Beach

Florida east coast north of Ponte Vedra Beach to the mouth of the St. Marys River

Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to the Palm Beach/Martin County Line

A tropical storm warning is in place for:

Florida Keys, including Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay

Lake Okeechobee

Florida west coast from Flamingo to south of Bonita Beach

Florida west coast from north of Suwanee River to Indian Pass

Florida east coast south of the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to Flamingo

Savannah River to Edisto Beach South Carolina

North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to the Savannah River

Extreme northwestern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama Island, the Abacos, and Bimini

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Florida west coast from Flamingo northward to Yankeetown, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay

Sebastian Inlet Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia, including the St. Johns River

