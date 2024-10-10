UPDATE: Hurricane Milton downgraded to a Category 2 storm

Hurricane Milton Update 10pm (10 Tampa Bay)

By Johnnie Walker

10PM UPDATE

Hurricane Milton made landfall after 8:30pm on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, and has since weakened to a Category 2 hurricane as it continues to move across Florida.

After forming Saturday as a tropical storm, it intensified quickly to Cat 5, and moved between Cat 5 and Cat 4 before weakening to Cat 3 Wednesday.

As of 10pm, the storm was moving east-northeast at 16mph, with sustained winds maxing at 110mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

  • Florida west coast from Bonita Beach northward to Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay
  • Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward to Ponte Vedra Beach

A hurricane watch has been issued for the following:

  • Dry Tortugas
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Florida west coast from Chokoloskee to south of Bonita Beach
  • Florida east coast north of Ponte Vedra Beach to the mouth of the St. Marys River
  • Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to the Palm Beach/Martin County Line

A tropical storm warning is in place for:

  • Florida Keys, including Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay
  • Lake Okeechobee
  • Florida west coast from Flamingo to south of Bonita Beach
  • Florida west coast from north of Suwanee River to Indian Pass
  • Florida east coast south of the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to Flamingo
  • Savannah River to Edisto Beach South Carolina
  • North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to the Savannah River
  • Extreme northwestern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama Island, the Abacos, and Bimini

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

  • Florida west coast from Flamingo northward to Yankeetown, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay
  • Sebastian Inlet Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia, including the St. Johns River

