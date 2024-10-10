UPDATE: Hurricane Milton downgraded to a Category 2 storm

10PM UPDATE
Hurricane Milton made landfall after 8:30pm on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, and has since weakened to a Category 2 hurricane as it continues to move across Florida.
After forming Saturday as a tropical storm, it intensified quickly to Cat 5, and moved between Cat 5 and Cat 4 before weakening to Cat 3 Wednesday.
As of 10pm, the storm was moving east-northeast at 16mph, with sustained winds maxing at 110mph.
A hurricane warning is in effect for:
- Florida west coast from Bonita Beach northward to Suwannee River, including Tampa Bay
- Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line northward to Ponte Vedra Beach
A hurricane watch has been issued for the following:
- Dry Tortugas
- Lake Okeechobee
- Florida west coast from Chokoloskee to south of Bonita Beach
- Florida east coast north of Ponte Vedra Beach to the mouth of the St. Marys River
- Florida east coast from the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to the Palm Beach/Martin County Line
A tropical storm warning is in place for:
- Florida Keys, including Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay
- Lake Okeechobee
- Florida west coast from Flamingo to south of Bonita Beach
- Florida west coast from north of Suwanee River to Indian Pass
- Florida east coast south of the St. Lucie/Martin County Line to Flamingo
- Savannah River to Edisto Beach South Carolina
- North of Ponte Vedra Beach Florida to the Savannah River
- Extreme northwestern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama Island, the Abacos, and Bimini
A storm surge warning is in effect for:
- Florida west coast from Flamingo northward to Yankeetown, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay
- Sebastian Inlet Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia, including the St. Johns River
©2024 Cox Media Group