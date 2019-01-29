Now Playing
Posted: January 29, 2019

Find out how to win tickets! 

97x and Cigar City are teaming up to support the 10th Anniversary of Hunahpu’s Day on Saturday March 9th at Raymond James Stadium!

Centered around the annual release of Hunahpu’s® Imperial Stout, Hunahpu’s Day® offers beer lovers the opportunity to taste some of the world’s rarest and most sought-after beers in unlimited 2 ounce pours while rubbing elbows with the brewers themselves. Entrance to Hunahpu’s Day® also grants you bottles of Cigar City Brewing’s extraordinary Hunahpu’s® Imperial Stout, a massive Imperial Stout with Chile Peppers, Cinnamon, Vanilla and Cacao Nibs that’s released only once a year and never hits store shelves.

Join us at one of the ticket stops below for you chance at a pair of tickets! (21+)

Friday 2/1/2019

3p-4p

Lueken’s – 410 Main St., Dunedin, FL 34698

Friday 2/1/2019

6p-7p

Total Wine – 1720 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607

Saturday 2/2/2019

Noon-1p

Caddy’s – 9000 W Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, FL 33706

Saturday 2/2/2019

3p-4p

World Of Beer – 5311 Avion Park Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

 
 
