USA Today has released their official ranking of the Top 10 fan-voted favorite fast food restaurants.

Chick-Fil-A has held the #1 spot in this lineup for quite awhile, but new rankings may surprise you!

1. Del Taco

2. KFC

3. Chick-fil-A

4. In-N-Out

5. Hardee’s

6. Captain D’s

7. Taco Bell

8. Popeyes

9. Zaxby’s

10. Arby’s

Del Taco restaurants have just started popping up in the Bay area, so we’ll all need to make that stop!