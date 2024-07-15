Top foods that ATTRACT mosquitos

Because the heat and hurricanes aren’t QUITE enough, mosquitos are another Florida pain we deal with every summer.

We’ve got as few foods that you may want to avoid brining to your next picnic, as science has shown that they can attract mosquitos!

1. Bananas. Mosquitos were more likely to bite after eating bananas then some other fruits.

2. Strong smelling cheese. There is a bacteria in those cheese very similar to one found on our skin that they like.

3. Floral-scented foods and sweets. The smell of these mimics the nectar-producing plants they enjoy in nature.

Good news though....there are a few foods that they DON’T like, unfortunately a few of them may give you breath your friends don’t like either.

1. Basil,

2. Sage

3. Rosemary

4. Grapefruit

5. Foods with lots of Garlic and Onions