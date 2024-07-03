Taylor Swift 'Laser Spectacular' coming to St. Pete

Festival of lights with lantern parade and laser show 04 November 2023, Saxony-Anhalt, Halle (Saale): A laser show is shown in front of the Marktkirche. The 19th Festival of Lights takes place in Halle's city center. To mark the opening of the new planetarium, this year's motto is "Halle reaches for the stars". Photo: Heiko Rebsch/dpa/ZB (Photo by Heiko Rebsch/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

We can only watch Eras Tour footage so many times before we want a way to scream those songs in person!

Luckily, there is a really cool event coming to St. Pete that will let us do just that. The Mahaffey Theater announced that the ‘Taylor Shines: The Laser Spectacular,’ a laser light show/DJ night is taking place on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 pm at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater.

This show has gained lots of attention as it has travelled around the country. It features two hours of non-stop Taylor Swift songs from DJs, large-screen video projection, 3-D glasses, and all the mind-bending effects the Laser Spectacular is known for. Tickets are available now.