Taylor Swift 'Laser Spectacular' coming to St. Pete

Swifties, this one is for you!

Festival of lights with lantern parade and laser show 04 November 2023, Saxony-Anhalt, Halle (Saale): A laser show is shown in front of the Marktkirche.

By Sam

We can only watch Eras Tour footage so many times before we want a way to scream those songs in person!

Luckily, there is a really cool event coming to St. Pete that will let us do just that. The Mahaffey Theater announced that the ‘Taylor Shines: The Laser Spectacular,’ a laser light show/DJ night is taking place on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 pm at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater.

This show has gained lots of attention as it has travelled around the country. It features two hours of non-stop Taylor Swift songs from DJs, large-screen video projection, 3-D glasses, and all the mind-bending effects the Laser Spectacular is known for. Tickets are available now.

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

