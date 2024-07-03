Taylor Swift 'Laser Spectacular' coming to St. Pete

We can only watch Eras Tour footage so many times before we want a way to scream those songs in person!
Luckily, there is a really cool event coming to St. Pete that will let us do just that. The Mahaffey Theater announced that the ‘Taylor Shines: The Laser Spectacular,’ a laser light show/DJ night is taking place on Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 pm at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater.
This show has gained lots of attention as it has travelled around the country. It features two hours of non-stop Taylor Swift songs from DJs, large-screen video projection, 3-D glasses, and all the mind-bending effects the Laser Spectacular is known for. Tickets are available now.