Tampa, Florida Skyline of downtown Tampa, Florida rises above the busy nautical waters of Hillsborough Bay. (John Coletti/Getty Images)

Wallethub compared180 cities across three categories to find the best places for a fun and budget friendly staycation. The categories were recreation, food and entertainment and rest and relaxation.

Tampa ranked No. 5. St. Petersburg also made the list at No. 33.

And it DOES make sense. When you look at the beautiful waterfront, parks, and endless things to do, you can’t get bored even on a staycation! Maybe just don’t stay at the Edition....that one isn’t so budget friendly.