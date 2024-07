Colorful ice cream balls on table Top view of seamless background of assorted scoops of ice cream arranged in lines on blue table (foodandstyle/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

It’s been HOT in Tampa Bay, and we’ve got the perfect way to cooool down!

The 3rd annual Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival is returning to the St. Pete Pier on Sunday, July 21st from 11am-8pm, presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater!

The event will combine ice cream makers from across Tampa Bay (more than 30 vendors!) with live music and family friendly activities. There will also be a vote you can take part in for the best ice cream in Tampa Bay!