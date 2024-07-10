Taco Bell announces an “early retirement community”

Sign For Fast Food Brand Taco Bell Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell on 1st July 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants founded in 1962 by Glen Bell. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Taco Bell wants to change the game when it comes to retirement communities.

This week, they announced the opening of The Cantinas, an early retirement community complete with pickleball, aerobics, and early bird dinners. This is what was said in a statement from Taylor Montgomery, the U.S. chief marketing officer of Taco Bell,

“There’s a common misconception that retirement unlocks the life you’ve been waiting for. And while that may be true for some, we don’t think you should have to wait until 55 to live the life you’re craving, The Cantinas early retirement community, just like our brand, represents a place where all generations can come together, regardless of age, to Live their Más however they want.”

Here’s the plan for the opening:

On August 17 and 18, The Cantinas open in San Diego, California. It will be open exclusively to Taco Bell Rewards members, who can snag day passes or a full weekend membership starting on July 16. The only age requirement? Being 21! A full Weekend Membership to The Cantinas will be available for $150 and Includes overnight accommodations for the ticketholder and their guest, who also get full access to amenities, recreation, dining, and entertainment. The day pass will be available for $50 per day and includes full access for the ticket holder and their plus one to the grounds, recreation, dining, and entertainment from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. each day.

Get more info at TheCantinas.net!



