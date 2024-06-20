St. Pete Pride Events this weekend!

This Saturday you can catch Magic 94.9 in the St. Pete Pride parade! Which kicks off at 6pm on Beach Drive in downtown St. Pete.

Here’s the guide for the rest of the month!

June 21st, Friday Night Concert featuring Sasha Colby, 6-10pm, Jannus Live. This is a ticketed event.

June 22nd, St Pete Pride Parade Day Festival, presented by CAN Community Health, 2-10pm, North & South Straub Parks

June 22nd, St Pete Pride Trans March, presented by TransFest, TransNetwork, & TransAction Florida, 5:30pm, Bayshore Dr

June 22nd, St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 6:00pm, Bayshore Dr

June 22nd, Get Nude: Nothing But Your Flag, presented in partnership with Tampa Bay Black Lesbians, 9pm-1am, Nova535. This is a ticketed event.

June 23rd, Grand Central Street Fair, 12-5pm, 20th-31st Blocks Central Ave

June 28th, Transtastic, presented by Love the Golden Rule, Inc, 6-9pm, The Museum of Fine Arts. This is a ticketed event.

June 30th, Generations of Pride, presented in partnership with Empath Health, 1-5pm, Empath Health ASAP Campus