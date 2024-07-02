S’mores flavored Cup Noodles for dessert? It’s a thing in 2024.

Would YOU try this?!

cup ramen japanese food (Yuto photographer/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Sam

We all love the comfort of a Cup Noodles every once in awhile, but would you crack open a cup for dessert?

Cup Noodles says YES.

The company posted on their Instagram that the newest flavor ‘Campfire Smores’ would be available in Walmart Stores nationwide. The limited-edition Cup Noodles is described by Food and Wine as something that “combines the rich flavors of melted chocolate, the sweetness of sticky marshmallows, and that essential graham cracker crunch with, well, Cup Noodles instant ramen”.

Here’s the picture in case you still don’t believe this is real.

Sam

Sam

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

