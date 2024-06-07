Restaurant going viral for banning everyone under 30

Female friends enjoy a cocktail in an al fresco dining experience Two females on holiday, enjoy a cool, refreshing drink. They clink their glasses together before they take a sip. Image depicts dining, restaurants, vacationing, experiences and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. (Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)

There is a new upscale Caribbean restaurant in Missouri is going viral because they have an interesting policy, banning men under the age of 35, and women under the age of 30.

They say the goal is to avoid the “drama” that comes with younger patrons and create a more “peaceful” dining experience. The restaurant says they have been getting some backlash, but they are sticking to the policy for now as more feedback as been positive than negative.

What do you think of this idea??

©2024 Cox Media Group