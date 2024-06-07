PSTA teams up with St. Pete Pride & Tropicana Field to make the Pride Parade easier to attend

A partnership between PSTA, St. Pete Pride, and Tropicana Field hope to make navigating Pride weekend easier.

The parade is on Saturday, June 22, and you can now park for free in select lots at Tropicana Field (1 Tropicana Dr). From 6am until midnight, Lots 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, and 13 will be available, providing around 4,500 parking spots. Once parked, you can board the SunRunner for a fare-free ride directly to the Pride activities!

Another option is available at St. Pete High School (2501 5th Ave N) from 11am to 11pm, where participants can take advantage of a complimentary shuttle service to the Parade in downtown St. Petersburg.

In addition to the SunRunner, the following routes will be fare-free on Saturday, June 22:

Route 9

Central Avenue Trolley (CAT)

If you’re looking for the full lineup of Pride activities, you can find that here!

June 8th, Youth & Family Day, 10am-2pm, North Straub Park

June 13th, Rhythms of Pride, 7-10pm, The Wet Spot

June 14th, 5:30pm-3:00am, and June 15th 1:00pm-3:00am, Shades of Pride Juneteenth LGBTQ+ Art & Music Fest, presented by Metro Inclusive Health, The Factory

June 21st, Friday Night Concert featuring Sasha Colby, 6-10pm, Jannus Live. This is a ticketed event.

June 22nd, St Pete Pride Parade Day Festival, presented by CAN Community Health, 2-10pm, North & South Straub Parks

June 22nd, St Pete Pride Trans March, presented by TransFest, TransNetwork, & TransAction Florida, 5:30pm, Bayshore Dr

June 22nd, St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 6:00pm, Bayshore Dr

June 22nd, Get Nude: Nothing But Your Flag, presented in partnership with Tampa Bay Black Lesbians, 9pm-1am, Nova535. This is a ticketed event.

June 23rd, Grand Central Street Fair, 12-5pm, 20th-31st Blocks Central Ave

June 28th, Transtastic, presented by Love the Golden Rule, Inc, 6-9pm, The Museum of Fine Arts. This is a ticketed event.

June 30th, Generations of Pride, presented in partnership with Empath Health, 1-5pm, Empath Health ASAP Campus

