The crazy antics from Steve-O don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon!

Last week he decided to let Post Malone give him a certain naughty tattoo on his FACE. Part of his prep for an upcoming comedy tour.

Steve-O got the face tattoo on Friday night a day after his 50th birthday, it happened backstage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

