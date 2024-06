This is some FLORIDA stuff right here.

On Tuesday, June 4, Tyler Futrell was kayaking on the St. John’s River when he captured something INSANE on video. At first he struggles to identify what animal he’s looking at in the river, but after seeing it cross paths with TWO large alligators and fight them off with ease, he realizes what he’s looking at is a BEAR.

The kayaker joked that he was witness a ‘real life Pokemon battle’. Check out the video below!

