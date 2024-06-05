New study: Sleeping and Boozing on an airplane can be bad for your heart

NOOOOO.

By Sam

We all look forward to that cocktail at 30,000 feet to kick off vacation, but it actually MIGHT not be good for you!

The study, which was conducted by researchers at the German Aerospace Center says that “the combination of alcohol consumption and sleeping at high altitudes can lead to significant drops in blood oxygen levels and increased strain on the heart, even in young, healthy individuals.”

So even if you are perfectly healthy, this combination can out your body through a lot! Something to think about next time you board a plane at TPA.


