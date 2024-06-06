National Donut Day is June 7th, here's where the deals are

Friday June 7th is National Donut Day and there are TONS of local spots to score deals!

National Donut Day Deals with Sam Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, Duck Donuts, and more!

Here’s the full list:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.

7-Eleven: Loyalty members can celebrate National Donut Day with a $1 glazed doughnut at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

Duck Donuts: free cinnamon sugar doughnut on Friday – no purchase required. There is one Duck Donuts in Tampa Bay at 821 East Bloomingdale Avenue in Brandon.

Hole-in-One Donuts: One free regular donut for each paying customer, there is a one-donut per-customer limit available while supplies last. They locations in Tampa at 14406 North Florida Avenue and Tarpon Sprins at The Four Seasons Plaza, 39024 US Hwy 19 North.

Hale Life Bakery: (gluten-free and vegan bakery) The shop is offering $3 off half a dozen of donuts, and $8 off a dozen.

©2024 Cox Media Group