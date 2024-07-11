Massive indoor pickleball facility announced for St. Pete

Attention pickleballers!

Pickleball racket and ball

By Sam

A new facility featuring 14 pickleball courts, 2 padel courts, and 6 table tennis tables is coming to St. Pete.

What’s even better is that the facility will include a restaurant and bar, with both indoor and outdoor seating options, including courtside service. The food and beverage program will be run by Jarrett Sabatini of Intermezzo.

The location is being opened by St. Pete Athletic Paddle and Social Club at The Factory St. Pete (2606 Fairfield Ave S). Memberships and info is already available online here.

Hi! My name is Sam and I was born and raised in Saint Petersburg FL, attending St. Pete High (Go Green Devils!) and USF (Go Bulls!).

