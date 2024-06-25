Local Tampa Bay hot dog eating contests for you to join

Snacks: Hotdog Isolated on White Background Hotdog Isolated on White Background. More snacks and food ingredient photos can be found in my portfolio. Please have a look (Floortje/Getty Images)

We watch the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest EVERY July 4th, but have you ever wanted to compete?

You may not be at the level to go up against the Joey chestnut’s of the world, but you could battle it our with other locals in Tampa Bay!

There are three local contests you can jump into this year!

18th Annual Hot Dog Eating contest at Crowbar:

Wednesday July 3rd at 7pm. (1812 N 17th St, Ybor City, FL 33605) Follow Facebook for event info.

2nd Annual Hot Dog Eating contest at The Floridian Social in St. Pete:

July 4th at 4pm (687 Central Ave)

Will include a grand prize of $500! More info on the event page.

2024 Hot Dog Eating contest at Armature Works:

July 4th at 6:30pm (1910 North Ola Avenue Tampa, FL 33602)

Winner to receive $500 with a championship belt, 2nd & 3rd to receive $100 & all competitors get a t-shirt.

More info on their official event page.

Get ready to down some glizzys!