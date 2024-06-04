Free beer returns to Busch Gardens this summer

After walking around Busch Gardens on a hot day, NOTHING tastes better than an ice cold beer.

That’s why once again Busch gardens is giving them out...FOR FREE! The promotion is stated to only be going for a ‘limited time’, but for referance last year it ended on July 20th. You will NEED to be 21 of course, and a Busch Gardens pass holder! Those two things will get you two free 7-ounce beers per visit to the park.

The free beers are also only located at the Orang Café in the Jungala area of the park from 11:00 a.m. to one hour prior to the park closing.

Free beer at Busch Gardens is actually a tradition that goes back to it’s roots, when it was originally owned by Anheuser Busch. It was discontinued for a period of time and brought back in 2019 for their 60th anniversary. And we are SO GLAD they did!


