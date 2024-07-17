Ever thought about the LEAST common jobs in America? Here's the Top 10

The website Visual Capitalist released a list of the least common jobs in America, and I bet you’ve never heard of some of these! We’ve got the salaries here as well, in case you feel like a career switch.

1.  Wood Patternmakers . . . 260 employed . . . $52,330

2.  Clock and Timer Precision Technicians . . . 400 . . . $52,840

3.  Farm Labor Contractors . . . 460 . . . $51,400

4.  Furnace and Kiln Repair Technicians . . . 540 . . . $49,900

5.  Prosthodontists . . . 570 . . . $240,750.  (Dentist who specializes in treating complex dental and facial matters)

6.  Wood Model Makers . . . 590 . . . $52,510

7.  Private Cooks . . . 740 . . . $49,790

8.  Dredge Operators . . . 940 . . . $53,700. 

9.  Industrial Psychologists . . . 1,030 . . . $154,380. 

10.  Pediatric Surgeons . . . 1,180 . . . $449,320

