Ever thought about the LEAST common jobs in America? Here's the Top 10

Male manufacturers african working on production line at plastic bag machine Male manufacturers african working on production line at plastic bag machine (Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images)

The website Visual Capitalist released a list of the least common jobs in America, and I bet you’ve never heard of some of these! We’ve got the salaries here as well, in case you feel like a career switch.

1. Wood Patternmakers . . . 260 employed . . . $52,330

2. Clock and Timer Precision Technicians . . . 400 . . . $52,840

3. Farm Labor Contractors . . . 460 . . . $51,400

4. Furnace and Kiln Repair Technicians . . . 540 . . . $49,900

5. Prosthodontists . . . 570 . . . $240,750. (Dentist who specializes in treating complex dental and facial matters)

6. Wood Model Makers . . . 590 . . . $52,510

7. Private Cooks . . . 740 . . . $49,790

8. Dredge Operators . . . 940 . . . $53,700.

9. Industrial Psychologists . . . 1,030 . . . $154,380.

10. Pediatric Surgeons . . . 1,180 . . . $449,320