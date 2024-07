A few weeks ago we were all excited by the new butterscotch flavored “Grandma McFlurry”, and it seems McDonald’s is quickly whipping up more exciting new creations!

The latest summer flavor will be “Kit Kat Banana Split’. It will be vanilla soft serve, real banana, strawberry clusters, and crushed-up Kit Kat bars. You’ll need to hurry and try this when you see it though, it will only be available while supplies last!