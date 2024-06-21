Yungblud premieres new single, "breakdown.

Yungblud has premiered a new single called "breakdown."

"Remember what is real in your life," the "Fleabag" rocker says of the track. "Remember how lucky you are to take a breath, somebody out there just took their last. I know life can be painful, I know the very act of existence is hard but remember you deserve to be here and you deserve every happiness."

He continues, "For anyone struggling. For anyone who needs to hear this. For anyone who believes they can’t do it - you can. You can get through this. Don't forget what's real in your life. Don't forget to put your feet in the grass."

You can listen to "breakdown." now via digital outlets. The track is accompanied by a short film, which is streaming on YouTube.

Yungblud will be performing at his upcoming festival, BludFest, in England in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

