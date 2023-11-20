Yungblud premieres video for Oli Sykes collaboration, "Happier"

Yungblud has premiered the video for his latest single, "Happier," which features Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes.

The clip finds the pair rocking out together in Tokyo. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

"Happier" was released in October. It marks the second collaboration between Yungblud and Sykes, following the "Fleabag" artist's appearance on the 2020 Bring Me the Horizon song "Obey."

Bring Me the Horizon's most recent release is the October single "DArkSide."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.