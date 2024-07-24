Yungblud launches signature Epiphone SG Junior guitar

Sziget Festival 2023

By Josh Johnson

Yungblud has announced his first-ever signature guitar.

Created in collaboration with Epiphone, the Yungblud SG Junior is based on the "Fleabag" rocker's own guitar.

"Guitars and rock music have always been a fundamental part of my life," Yungblud says. "Literally my education. I grew up on the counter of a guitar shop, and I've been dusting them since I was three years old."

"The reason why I play a White '64 SG Junior is because, growing up, musicians who were important in my life were Angus Young and Billie Joe Armstrong," he continues. "I was lucky because I found a guitar that represented both parts of my inspiration and yet has been famously played by no one but me. This SG Junior is entirely my own, and it already looks f****** iconic."

You can order your Yungblud SG Junior now via Epiphone.com.

Yungblud put out a new single, "breakdown.," in June. In August, he'll be holding the inaugural edition of his own festival, BludFest, in England.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

