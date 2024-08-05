Your song is a blunder-land: St. Vincent picks John Mayer's "Daughters" as the "worst song ever written"

Fathers, mothers, parents of all kinds: If you want to be good to your daughters, St. Vincent would probably suggest you don't play them John Mayer's "Daughters."

In an interview with Kerrang!, the artist otherwise known as Annie Clark names the 2004 pop-rock hit as "the worst song ever written."

"It's just so hideously sexist but it pretends to be a love song, but it's really, really retrograde and really sexist," Clark says. "And I hate it."

"It's so deeply misogynistic," she adds. "Which would be fine if you owned that, but it pretends like it's sweet."

One might even say that Clark thinks "Daughters" is a blunder-land.

Mayer's "Daughters" is another entry into the list of music things that annoy Clark, along with people on American Idol singing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

It seems safe to say you won't hear "Daughters" or any "Hallelujah" covers on St. Vincent's upcoming tour, which kicks off Thursday in Bend, Oregon. She'll be supporting her new album, All Born Screaming, which features the single "Broken Man."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.